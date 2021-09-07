aboywithabag releases groovy house single ‘Summertime In New York’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 22

Looking to make a name for himself within the electronic dance scene, aboywithabag (real name Sai Aditya) has just released his latest single titled ’Summertime in New York.’ Making his New Noise debut “with a sizzling house-party banger,” this track has all the feel-good elements to get you grooving in no time!

Breaking the so called norm is something that aboywithabag has been doing from the early stages of his career, with the India born producer epitomising the essence of the modern era through the constant refining of his technique and his ability of taking on cross-genre melodies. With this latest track, aboywithabag is able to not only showcase his undeniable producing talent, but also amplify the significance of versatility within this industry.

With his signature house groove sound all over this latest production, the addition of infectious vocals make ’Summertime In New York’ stand out. Providing a groovy vibe throughout, listeners will be embarking on a journey like no other, with the track also featuring buoyant synths over the vibey bassline and vocal samples. Taking it then one level further, aboywithabag has showcased his musical prowess by producing a masterfully distinctive tech-house sound.

Coming from a cultural background, the multi-talented producer has set out to create music infused with positive energy in the hope of motivating, inspiring, comforting and spreading love throughout the world. Taking inspiration from the likes of FISHER and Carl Cox, this up and coming producer has set out to bring nothing other than happiness to anyone listening to his music.

Out now via Dim Mak Records, ‘Summertime In New York’ is destined for nothing other than success. Providing high energy vibes from the get go, this latest track will surely make any listener get their groove on. So with this in mind, make sure to check out this latest single below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press Release