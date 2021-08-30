Afrojack & Chico Rose revealed as the first artists on Tomorrowland’s label

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The iconic dance music festival Tomorrowland recently announced the launch of its own record label called Tomorrowland Music, which is set to kick-off a whole new era in the industry. Having been closely related to the festival for more than a decade now, the legendary Dutch producer and DJ Afrojack has become the first artist to release a record on Tomorrowland Music alongside his long-time friend and fellow producer Chico Rose. The two heavily renowned artists have teamed up for the highly awaited tune ‘You Got The Love’, which also marks the launch of Afrojack’s new project ‘Never Sleeps’.

Having played the track out as a mashup with Bastille’s ‘Pompeii’ at Parookaville 2019, lovers of progressive house instantly fell in love with ‘You Got The Love’ and as it turns out, it was worth waiting a couple of years for. With this release, the artists have extended their streak of intriguing collaborations, with ‘Speechless’, ‘Cloud 9′, and ‘Sad’ being some of their previous tracks.

“You call it madness; we call it love. We started this project during the summer 2 years ago. We’ve worked for 6 months straight together in the studio and we are really happy to finally release it. Our first release ‘You Got The Love’ feels like a full-on dance music festival anthem and that’s why we started to collaborate with Tomorrowland and its brand-new label Tomorrowland Music. Very exciting!” – Afrojack & Chico Rose

Be sure to check out ‘You Got The Love’ below –

Image Credits – Chico Rose (via Instagram)