Alan Walker drops single ‘Don’t You Hold Me Down’ from upcoming EP

By Lakshay Bhagtani 21

The highly renowned British Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker has joined forces with the UK-based songwriter Georgia Ku for a brand new single called “Don’t You Hold Me Down” from his upcoming EP Walker Racing League. Having previously worked with top-notch artists like Dillon Francis, Skrillex, Nicky Romero, Martin Garrix, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, and MØ, Georgia Ku happens to be writing for Alan for the very first time.

Blessed with multiple layers of heavy-hitting mechanical basslines and robotic drop vocals, Don’t You Hold Me Down will turn out to be an absolute piece of delight for all the bass house lovers of the industry. The track has also arrived with an intriguing music video, based inside the same gaming world as Sweet Dreams. Scheduled for a release on 10th September, Alan’s Walker Racing League EP will also include Space Melody (ft VIZE), Sweet Dreams (ft. Imanbek), and another unrevealed single along with Don’t You Hold Me Down. Adding to the overall hype, the artist dropped a major hint related to this highly awaited last single of the EP on his Instagram that said – “Walkers, we haven’t reached the final line yet, stay tuned.”

Don’t forget to check out Don’t You Hold Me Down by Alan Walker below –

Image Credits – Alan Walker (via Instagram)