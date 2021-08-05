Anjunabeats releases its 20 year Deep Mix compilation ’20 Years Of Anjunabeats: The Deep Mixes’

By Pol Torà 19

The iconic label Anjunabeats founded by the legendary dance music trio Above & Beyond, has presented its 20 year Deep Mix compilation ’20 Years Of Anjunabeats: The Deep Mixes’.

The reputed imprint, which last year turned 20 years since its creation, has been celebrating this milestone in many different and creative ways despite the big difficulties presented by the covid-19 pandemic. From special album releases and radio shows to a truly unique and spectacular set aboard a boat crossing the River Thames in London to also celebrate the 400th episode of Above & Beyond’s radio show Group Therapy.

Now, going into the 21st year of Anjunabeats, the imprint is presenting this sensational ’20 Years Of Anjunabeats: The Deep Mixes’ compilation album unleashing nothing but the best sounds of Anjuna’s sublabel Anjunadeep. The album is composed of 12 remixes split into two different discs. The first one contains the 12 radio edit mixes, while the second one presents the extended mix versions. Although it can be extremely hard to summarise 20 years of astonishing Anjunadeep music to 12 edits, they somehow have got it right putting together truly emotional, organic, and out of this world sounds that just leave you speechless.

By listening to this album, it is clear that when the pandemic allows it, a special 20-year Anjunadeep show has to be celebrated.

Listen to the ’20 Years Of Anjunabeats: The Deep Mixes’ below: