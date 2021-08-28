Martin Garrix dons AREA21 project with Maejor for new single ‘Lovin’ Every Minute’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 48

Releasing one fire track after the other, AREA21 is back with their latest single ‘Lovin’ Every Minute.’ The duo formed by no other than Martin Garrix and Maejor has been blessing fans alike with each production under their project alias.

Gearing up for the release of their debut album this fall, the duo have been working hard to provide a unique experience for their fans, as they have been fully dedicated to the concept of their alias, with all cover art and video productions showcasing their excitement of being on earth and seeing what we humans get up too.

With this latest production, AREA21 has set out to send a message of how living in the moment is what helps you get by, and in the meantime further showcase the significance of human connection. Letting us know how they’re ‘Lovin’ Every Minute’ of their time on earth, this latest track has all the feel-good elements to lift your mood and make your day in no time!

Accompanying their latest release, the music video details M & M’s journey so far, whilst at the same time hints at what’s next for our extra-terrestrial friends. Having spent quite some time now earth, the duo released the first song of their adventure back in April, and in the meantime have amassed over 29M combined streams and a combined social imprint of over 42M!

Destined for nothing other than success, you can stream ‘Lovin’ Every Minute’ on all platforms here, whilst at the same time make sure to check the official music video below. With more songs and videos on the way, we are eagerly anticipating seeing where on earth the duo will be visiting next! In the meantime, let us know what you think of both the track and the video in the comments section.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)