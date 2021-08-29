Armin van Buuren & Timmy Trumpet team up for new single ‘Anita’: Listen

Armin van Buuren is back, this time with the help of Timmy Trumpet in order to deliver us a new summer anthem, ‘Anita’.

Coming off of the high of teaming up with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso on ‘Leave A Little Love’, five-time #1 DJ in the world Armin van Buuren is set to perk up ears with his next high-magnitude collab. Together with Australian, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Timmy Trumpet, the Dutchman is delivering a tequila-flavored, Ibiza-tailored summer smash that makes your heart go like crazy… just like ‘Anita’.

Unlikely collaborations produce stunning results more often than not, and Armin van Buuren and Timmy Trumpet first-ever creative get-together is a testament to that. From the colorful intro and catchy vocals to Timmy Trumpet’s infectious trademark trumpets and Armin van Buuren’s devastating drops, ‘Anita’ is one of the most playful and impactful anthems in modern time.

“I’ve long been a big fan of Timmy’s work”, says van Buuren. “His trumpet performances brought something fresh to the scene, and I always love to see that kind of creativity, especially when you mix in those energetic dance moves. I loved working together with him on this track and I can’t wait to play it live during a sunny festival day somewhere soon. That way, everyone can party like ‘Anita’!

“I love collaborating with artists and Armin is an inspiration, someone I’ve looked up to since the very beginning”, Timmy Trumpet adds. “To be finally working with him on a release of our own is surreal! This is a really fun record and I’m very happy we were able to capture the energy we both bring to the table. Can’t wait to play this one live!”

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren (via Facebook)