ARNON & Jonisa team up for latest single ‘I Got You’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 61

With a history of chart-topping hits, ARNON and Jonisa have teamed up once more for the release of their new track titled ‘I Got You.’ The award winning DJ/producer has been making his presence felt with each of his productions, whilst the dynamic chemistry of the duo cannot go unnoticed!

Showcasing yet again their ability of mastering pop records, this latest single provides all the feel good vibes from the get go. With an upbeat tempo throughout, ‘I Got You’ will have listeners embark on a journey like no other, with Jonisa’s vocals complimenting perfectly this sure to be hit. When talking about their latest collaboration, the duo had the the following to say;

“We work together all the time writing and producing different songs, but when we did the hook for ‘I Got You,’ we knew it had a different vibe and something really special to it. The process for us is really easy since we know and understand each other musically, we know where we are going when we want a certain song.”

Destined for nothing other than success, this latest single looks to follow suit with the duo’s previous chart-topping collaboration ‘G-Paradise.’ The perfect summer anthem nonetheless, Radio Marbella were also full of praise, as they described ‘I Got You’ as “a summer banger” and a track that “should certainly not be missing in your collection.”

Out now, you can check out ‘I Got You’ on Spotify below, with the track also available for streaming on all platforms here. Make sure to let us know what you think of this certified hit in the comments section, as we will be eagerly anticipating the next collaboration of these talented artists.

Image Credit: ARNON & Jonisa (Press)