ASOT1000 announces new dates following postponement news

By Ellie Mullins 10

With the news that the Dutch government has issued an extended ban on events, now stretching to 20 September, this has spelled disappointing news for event titans ALDA and Insomniac who were looking towards celebrating the 1000th ASOT episode with ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend on 3 & 4 September. Now, the government has put a spanner in the works with ASOT1000 now being postponed.

Now looking ahead after the sad news, the new dates for the spectacular weekend are 18 & 19 February 2022 where ASOT1000 will take place in the iconic home of the Jaarbeurs, Utrecht. About this sad decision, Armin van Buuren says:

“I am extremely disappointed that we have to postpone the 1000th ASOT show. I was looking forward to getting back on stage and celebrating this milestone with you. However, there is also positive news, the new dates for ASOT1000 are February 18 and 19, 2022. We are going to do everything we can to celebrate next year bigger than ever, in any case I can’t wait.”

Ensuring that it will be worth the wait, both organisers will be able to plan even more exciting surprises for the attendees with a few more months now left to wait. The team had worked tirelessly to try and make sure that this was not the outcome, working with the local government and outlining a safety plan on top of the normal safety guidelines but unfortunately nothing else could be done to try and save the event for September. The silver lining is that this postponement does not affect the ASOT1000 events set to happen on 8 & 9 October in Moscow and Krakow, and more shows are being added to the tour with announcements to follow.

For ticket holders, all tickets will remain valid and will automatically transfer over including official ASOT hotel bookings. If anyone cannot make the new dates, they have the option to receive a refund and will be contacted by email. For more information, you can visit the FAQ on the ASOT website here.

Image credit: ASOT