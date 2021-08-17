ATB unveils latest collaboration ‘Like That’ feat. Ben Samama: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 25

With an array of mega hits already to his name, ATB (real name André Tanneberger) has just unveiled a brand new single titled ‘Like That.’ Teaming up with Ben Samama, the German dance music legend has blessed fans alike with yet another production destined for the very top!

A collaboration like no other, ‘Like That’ will emotionally captivate the listener from the get go, whilst the idyllic guitar riffs make this modern dance jam one to stand out. Elevating the track to a higher level, Samama’s incredible vocals perfectly underpin the infectious bassline of this unique single. Destined for nothing other than success, this track follows yet another smash collaboration, with ATB only recently releasing ‘Your Love (9pm)’ featuring DJ Topic and A7S.

Being in the electronic dance scene for quite some time now, ATB has been blessing music lovers with tracks such as ‘Don’t Stop,’ ‘Ecstasy,’ ‘Let U Go,’ and many more. Undoubtedly though, his biggest hit can be identified as ‘9pm (Till I Come),’ with the release of the track propelling the German DJ to the very top of the UK singles chart back in 1988, and in doing so it became the first dance song to ever occupy the top spot in the UK.

Providing one timeless classic after the other has become a force of habit for this multi-talented producer, and there is no stopping him! With over 20 years in the game, ATB still continues to grow and evolve as the times change, and this can be seen with the release of this latest single. Out now via Virgin Germany, you can check out ‘Like That’ on Spotify below, as well as streaming it on all other platforms here. Make sure to let us know what you think of this latest collaboration in the comments section.

Image Credit: ATB (via Facebook)