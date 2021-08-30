Memorable B2B DJ sets

Whether it be at festivals, clubs or other events, there are times where DJs come together for some seriously epic B2B sets. Spontaneous or planned, the B2B sets allow fans to see their favourite artist in a totally unique capacity, changing up their sets and also allowing the artists themselves to play with different styles. In the spirit of festivals and events returning in most parts of the world, we’re looking back at just a few of the most memorable and epic B2B sets that the industry has had the great fortune of witnessing.

deadmau5 B2B Eric Prydz – Tomorrowland 2016

Although deadmau5 and Eric Prydz have both gone B2B many times, it was at the 2016 edition of Tomorrowland in which fans got to see the maestros at work in a special capacity. Advertised as a mau5trap vs Pryda set, this performance set off the spark for what was years of jaw dropping sets from the pair. Both with techno influences within their music, their styles gelled extremely well together and made for unforgettable sets. Taking their shows to Ibiza, Electric Zoo, HARD Day Of The Dead and many more, these sets will certainly go down in electronic music history.

Four Tet B2B Skrillex – The Warehouse Project 2019

A surprising pairing, Four Tet and Skrillex combined their talents for a special B2B set at The Warehouse Project in Manchester in 2019, just after their respective solo sets. Treating fans to tech-house heaven which also included a special Four Tet remix of Skrillex. Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign track ‘Midnight Hour’, the unusual blend of styles worked extremely well in this case.

Tiësto B2B Hardwell – Tomorrowland 2014

If there’s any B2B set that so perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the golden era of EDM, it’s Tiësto B2B Hardwell at Tomorrowland in 2014. Taking to the mainstage and giving attendees a set to never forget, they played a dazzling collection of their biggest hits and some epic mashups including ‘Lethal Industry’ vs ‘Bounce Generation’ and ‘Love Comes Again’ vs ‘How We Do’.