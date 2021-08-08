Ben Böhmer releases second single ‘Escalate’ with JONAH from upcoming album: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 37

Back last month, beloved producer Ben Böhmer unveiled not only an ID that had been anticipated for a long time in the form of ‘Beyond Beliefs‘, but also announced his second album ‘Begin Again’ due for release next month on September 24 via Anjunadeep. Now, he continues his album rollout with the release of the second single ‘Escalate’, alongside JONAH.

The album ‘Begin Again’ was wrote during a period of isolation in which him and his girlfriend were kept apart on other sides of the world for eight months, going through a series of challenges and rollercoasters of emotions. With him drawing from such personal experiences, the music has been injected with powerful, raw emotion and this is exactly what we get to hear within ‘Escalate’.

“This track had a very unique vibe from the start. It all came together super quickly as myself and JONAH wrote the whole song in one night. It took on many iterations along the way but still reflects that feeling we had in the initial moment when we started working on it… Wanting to break out, feel free and move on with our lives!” – Ben Böhmer

Perfect for late summer nights, Angelo and Christian who make up both halves of the duo JONAH add an immaculate feeling onto the already stunning melodic house track, with each artist on the track all adding equally important parts to create a masterpiece. Built up with a meticulously crafted soundscape full of hypnotic synths alongside the unique vocals, ‘Escalate’ further proves that this upcoming album will certainly be a masterpiece.

‘Escalate’ by Ben Böhmer and JONAH is out now, and you can listen to it below.



Image Credit: Ben Böhmer (via Facebook)