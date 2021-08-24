Calvin Harris reveals story behind ‘Feel So Close’ as it turns 10 years old

By Ouranios Savva 50

When thinking of timeless classics, Calvin Harris’s ‘Feel So Close’ has to be right up there with the very best. Dubbed as one of the artists’ greatest hits, ‘Feel So Close’ has just turned 10 years old!

Released on the 19th of August 2011, the production gained momentum in no time, with it reaching the top of the charts worldwide. With success guaranteed from the get go, the track eventually achieved a Platinum status the following year of its release. However, as with every track having its back story, Harris has just shared how meaningful the production of this song was at the time.

Taking to his social media accounts, Harris reflected upon the struggles that he was facing at that moment in time, and on whether the path which he was following was indeed the right one for him. In further detail, Harris shared the following with his fans;

“Feel so close is 10 years old today! I like remembering how it came about, cos at the time I was well confused about what to do with my life / career. At the end of summer 2010 I had played my last gig (Creamfields) with my ‘band’ and had done enough ‘DJ set’ gigs to know that I wanted to change the way my music was presented. I needed to stop singing every song as I had all these ideas for female singers and my falsetto just wasn’t going to cut it. So I began producing with a new purpose, excited I could give my songs to real singers and finally move closer to the role I had always dreamt of in music (weird dude in background who never speaks).”

Coming to such a realisation about his role as an artist was what helped kickstart a new era of Calvin Harris music, and at the same time help create this timeless classic. Ups and downs within this industry are what help shape artists, and Harris was quick to remind his fans that giving up is never an option. This in turn was what led to ‘Feel So Close’ coming to life, as he further shared;

“After about 3 months of studio, I visited my record label Columbia and played them Awooga, Bounce and another ok song with a feature that ended up not coming out. The response from the label was overwhelmingly lukewarm; I came out of the meeting wondering if I had made the right decision in changing my path. That’s putting it lightly actually I was gutted and my head was spinning, I thought I’d absolutely fucked it. So immediately I headed back to my studio room feeling properly sad but also enough ‘fuck it I’ll show em I’ll sing on one then, and it’ll be class’ and made Feel So Close in a few hours.”

Fast-forward to 10 years later, Harris has become one of the most iconic figures in the electronic dance scene, with each of his productions being as successful as the other. In addition, ‘Feel So Close’ still remains to this very date as refreshing as when it was first released, so make sure to get all nostalgic by listening to it below!

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons