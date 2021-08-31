CamelPhat and Cari Golden collide on ‘Temperament of the Beat’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 3

After releasing a string of successful singles this year, the iconic and beloved Liverpool duo CamelPhat are joining forces with vocalist and songwriter Cari Golden for new single ‘Temperament of the Beat.’

Riding high off their headlining performance at the Steel Yard for the 2021 edition of Creamfields just this last weekend, the eclectic duo who are known for addictive soundscapes simply aren’t slowing down this year. Continuing a success streak, they have been at the forefront of the scene with releases that drive their signature sound forward even further. On the other hand, Cari Golden is a mega successful vocalist and songwriter who has been signed to Armada and other major music labels over the years. This isn’t the first time that CamelPhat and Cari Golden have found themselves on the same track either, with the release of their collaborative single ‘Freaks‘ back last March kickstarting this journey which will hopefully see more collaborations in the future.

As we know, the artists are a perfect match and this shows on ‘Temperament of the Beat’ perfectly. Released on Moon Harbour Recordings, the track is pure tech-house goodness. Cari Golden’s no-nonsense, straight to the point spoken vocals add a sense of allure to the already deep, groovy track and everything combines to cook up a true treat for the senses. Minimalistic and sleek, this is yet another top notch production to add to the discography of CamelPhat and Cari Golden.

‘Temperament of the Beat’ is out now, and can be streamed below.

Image Credit: Camelphat