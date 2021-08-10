Carl Cox raises awareness among fans about the importance of getting vaccinated

By Samantha Reis 2

‘Oh yes, oh yes‘ are the most charismatic words of techno king Carl Cox and it is also his motto when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination. In a recent interview, Cox drew everyone’s attention to the importance of being vaccinated, pointing out that this is the only way people can protect themselves and the industry. In an NHS video, Carl Cox discusses the issue with Dr Kishan Bodalia, highlighting the urgency for everyone to complete the vaccination process as a matter of public health and also because it is a key driver in saving nightlife. This message from the king follows last month’s announcement that proof of full vaccination will be required for entry into nightclubs in England from the end of September. In the video, Cox says to Dr Kishan Bodalia that:

‘My whole life existence over the last 30 years has been entertaining people in small clubs, in bars and wine bars and big clubs and festivals alike. What I do, it creates a gathering of people. So that’s what I’d like to see happen more than anything, that we can basically all be safe in knowing that we’re going out to party safe and enjoy ourselves (…) We are in a pandemic. This is something that we are all trying to deal with and all trying to work on and what we don’t want is the clubs to not work. At the end of the day, we are all on the frontline now. So, it’s the only thing we can do to protect ourselves, to be able to enjoy our moments’

Although the new regulations requiring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 are not yet in force, many venues have already adopted their own measures to protect their customers and their business. Measuring temperature at the entrance and proof of a negative test from within 48 hours are some of the self-imposed rules of some British clubs. The aim is to help ensure that the number of people infected does not increase and that the industry is not a scapegoat or a breeding ground for the virus. The number of infected people in the UK last week grew by 1.9% compared to the previous week, with 191,019 new positive cases.

Carl Cox is clear in his message and asks everyone to get vaccinated. Watch the full interview below:

Image Credit: Carl Cox (via Facebook)