Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano drop the highly-anticipated remix of ‘The Age Of Love’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 68

And it’s out. After a lot of listening to this powerful remix, a great deal of suspense and the announcement of its release, you can finally get your hands on this explosive tune. Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano‘s magnificent rendition of ‘The Age Of Love‘ is available from August 13 via the original label that released the classic, Belgian Diki Records.

This year is definitely ‘The Age Of Love’ for Charlotte and Enrico. The techno couple passionated the industry by announcing their engagement earlier this year, and since then the world hasn’t taken its eyes off this divine pair. Aside from their love for each other, they share a burning passion for music and techno. During their lockdown time together, the music was always there and grew to shape this beautiful remake. About the new remix, the couple shared a joint statement:

‘It’s a very meaningful track for both of us, for various reasons, and it brings back many joyful memories. Remixing such a legendary track was a super fun thing to do, but we noticed how easily and spontaneously we could work together in the studio. We are beyond excited to finally unleash our remix to the world. And this at a time where the world finally seems to be going back to normal. There is no better time for a new Age Of Love. We’re ready.”

‘The Age Of Love’ was written, produced and released in 1990 by the legendary Age Of Love. The stone-cold dance classic is an icon of trance that inspired music lovers at the time and for many years to come. Now, carrying the history and all the memories that reside in this beloved classic, ‘The Age Of Love’ gets a modern interpretation by the hands of two of the strongest players on the techno circuit. This remix promises to spread love to all listeners, who will quickly fall in love with the song.

This version isn’t exactly new, as every set by Charlotte and Enrico has had a special place for the remix, but it never gets boring. To mark the release of ‘The Age Of Love’, the couple gifted fans with a powerful b2b entirely dedicated to the new track.



The peak time driving pearl has not lost its trance properties. The emotions it contains and the ionic synths will make you levitate and go into a state of trance. ‘The Age Of Love’ is one driving a powerful techno roller featuring the typical heavyweight drums of Charlotte de Witte’s productions and the steady rhythm of Enrico Sangiuliano. It is very interesting to get the perspective of these two techno talents of this immortal classic.

Accept the invitation ‘come on, dance with me’ from Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano and dance to the rhythm of this emotional remix below:

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)