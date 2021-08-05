Coachella announces headliners for both 2022 & 2023 editions

By Ryan Ford 12

Some of the headliners for the 2022 and 2023 editions of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have already been unveiled by the event’s organisers.

Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott are among those to take the spotlight at the festival next year, whilst Frank Ocean is set to headline in 2023, where the likes of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are also to join further down the roster. All three future headliners were due to perform during the 2020 edition of Coachella, which was eventually postponed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, fans will be ecstatic with the news that they may indeed be able to hear their favourite acts live at the festival as they had originally intended a year or so ago.

One of many brains behind the world-renowned event and the festival’s co-founder, Paul Tollett, had this to say about the curation of future lineups:

“Right now, it’s the Wild West. […] I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

The organisers of Coachella have experienced a rough ride over the past two years, having had to postpone both 2020 and 2021 editions due to the pandemic; their last successful event took place all the way back in 2019. Tickets for the 2022 edition in the Colorado Desert have already sold out despite the lack of lineup information so far; if you are still desperate for some you can try the waitlist here.

Image Credit: Newsroom PR