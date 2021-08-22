Dillon Francis reveals new album details, releases single ‘Reaching Out’ with Bow Anderson: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 4

After a string of singles, eccentric producer Dillon Francis has finally revealed what they have all been leading up to and we’re happy to say that it was all for his upcoming third studio album in which he has revealed the name, artwork and release date for.

‘Happy Machine‘ is the name, and it seems to be as bright and colourful as he is in true Dillon Francis nature. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for the album to be in our hands either as it is set to arrive on October 5. Explaining that he made the album throughout the pandemic, he stated that it was the most fulfilling experience that he has had as a producer. Further going on to explain more about the process through a Twitter thread, he stated:

“My goal was to give people something joyous during a time of deep uncertainty and turmoil, something I hope will provide a bit of brightness and fun. This is by far my most collaborative album yet, and being able to work with so many talented artists, songwriters and producers from all over the world toward one common goal to create something positive, as we all go through this difficult experience, felt unifying and hopeful.”

To give us another taste of the album, he has released ‘Reaching Out’ alongside singer-songwriter Bow Anderson. A beautifully uplifting commercial house anthem with elements of feel-good pop injected into it, Dillon Francis has seemingly given us all the ray of sunshine we needed as we see the light at the end of the tunnel with many parts of the world starting to return to normality.

With eight tracks and collaborations from the likes of Aleyna Tilki and Hayley May, he has enlisted some talented vocalists to give his tracks an extra layer of expertise, and we cannot wait to hear the full album. Until then, listen to ‘Reaching Out’ below and pre-save ‘Happy Machine’, released through Mad Decent, here.

