Dirty South releases new 5-track EP ‘The Grand Swell’ on Lane 8’s label: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 18

Hit maker and genre crosser Dirty South returns with the anticipated release of his brand new EP ‘The Grand Swell’, which comes to us via Lane 8‘s label This Never Happened.

This EP signifies a change in direction for Dirty South’s sound. Allowing fans to see a new side to the producer, it seems as though he is going into a new chapter with his sound and fans are loving it. Further showcasing his diversity and skills, he’s swapping vocal-filled tracks for the type of tracks to let the instrumental take full control, taking listeners on journeys full of pure bliss.

We first got the taste of the EP back when Dirty South released the first track ‘Viggo‘ back in July, and the following month releasing ‘Dope Shells‘. With the two singles, this gave fans enough of a taste of the full EP without giving too much away at the same time, further elevating the hype. With the wait over, fans can now dive into three more unheard productions in addition to the two singles, making up this 5-track EP titled ‘The Grand Swell’.

Instrumentally flawless and masterfully crafted, each track on ‘The Grand Swell’ stands strong as solo tracks, yet also complimenting each other perfectly as one collective body of work. Fitting well onto the sound that This Never Happened showcases, Dirty South has smashed it out of the park once again giving fans a timeless piece of art.

‘The Grand Swell’ is available to listen to in its entirety below.



Image Credit: press