DJ Snake releases ‘Run It’ with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, featured in upcoming Marvel film: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 2

The legendary French maestro DJ Snake continues to prove that he is one of the most hard-working powerhouses in this industry, constantly surprising fans by switching genres and dropping sensational collaborations. It seems like the DJ and producer can’t be stopped as he takes to social media to announce the exciting news that his track ‘Run It’ which is a collaboration with Rick Ross and Rich Brian will be featured in the upcoming Marvel film, ‘Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

I grew up inspired by @marvel heroes so it’s been hard to keep this secret🤭 I’m honored to play a part in @marvelstudios ‘Shang-Chi’ history with my song ‘RUN IT’ @rickross @richbrian @simuliu – out tomorrow everywhere‼️ pic.twitter.com/qAuAJR24vD — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) August 12, 2021

The track is out now and is an extremely energetic track, featuring heavy and power synths and incredible vocals and rapping from American Rick Ross and Indonesian Rich Brian. DJ Snake has perfectly captured the vibe of the upcoming film with this well written and produced track. The track can also stand on its own completely, featuring a captivating beat. It is a 100% festival-ready track that will get anyone dancing that features a cleverly produced euphoric ending build-up at the end of the song that will get any listener going back to play the song again on repeat.

You can listen to the powerful track ‘Run It’ on Spotify below and to find more about the movie ‘Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, check out the official website here, where you can watch the trailer that features the song ‘Run It’. Let us know what you think of the track and if you’ll be watching Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it releases into cinemas on September 3rd of this year.

Image Credit: Press