EDC Las Vegas unveil 2022 dates and ticket sales

By Ellie Mullins 23

Even though EDC Las Vegas is preparing to go ahead with the rescheduled 2021 dates this October, moving from their usual May dates due to the pandemic, they aren’t delaying anything in regards to their 2022 dates as they have just unveiled dates and ticket sales.

EDC Las Vegas 2022 will be returning to its usual month of May from 20-22, and Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella took to Instagram to explain why:

“I’m excited to finally celebrate our 25th anniversary with you, but with 2022 around the corner, we need to release next year’s tickets early in order to have enough months ahead of us to offer you the best possible payment plan.”

After just celebrating the return of Beyond Wonderland this past weekend, Insomniac and Pasquale are running on a high with events being celebrated and the return of EDC is just around the corner with artists such as Alesso, Diplo, Timmy Trumpet and just about every big name out there along with some exclusive B2B sets that cannot be missed.

Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2022 are on pre-sale now, and currently start at $319 for GA at a current Future Owl special price and go up to $789 for VIP with an add-in 3D collectable magnet which can be added onto any ticket. Layaway options are also available starting at a $10 deposit and 8 monthly payments of $49.99. You can now purchase tickets here. If you’re wanting to go to EDC 2021 and didn’t snag tickets, they have just put more up in which you can purchase here in addition to shuttle passes (which will be available at a later date for the 2022 edition).

Image Credit: EDC Las Vegas (via Facebook)