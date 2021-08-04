Effects of Music on the Casino Experience

By Yotam Dov 24

Have you ever paused to ask yourself why there is always casino sound effects or background music in a land-based casino? Or even online casinos that have soundtracks picked from popular music?

The music and soundtracks you find in casinos are not there by mistake. There are various goals that casino owners and gaming software developers want to achieve through such music.

We were lucky to have a session with one of our experts Klara Czerwinska (view profile), and she elaborated the following about casino sound effects and music.

What are some of the songs that have been featured in Casinos?

Even though land-based gambling platforms are not as popular as they used to be decades ago, people still pay them a visit. They still hold dressing codes, having specific designs, color schemes, and protocols that people have to follow to enter. Music has always been a component of the gaming platforms and the following are some of the songs you are likely to find there:

Poker Face by Lady Gaga

It is among the songs by Lady Gaga that got a positive reception not only in general society but also in the casino halls. She released it in 2008 and has been a huge hit since then. Most gambling platforms aim to attract more gamblers by adding it to their playlist since the majority of players love it.

You spin me around

You spin me around has been on the trend since its release in 1985 by the British Band Dead or Alive. Considering the rapid recognition and love it gained from the masses, the gambling arenas had no reason to leave it out of their playlist. If you love playing Poker and Roulette, listening to the song when playing them will make you have a new positive understanding of them.

Sting-the shape of my heart

“He deals the cards with mediation, and those he plays never respect” some of the lyrics in the song. It’s an amazing song that influences gamers to keep on playing without minding much except winning.

Sting and his longtime guitarist wrote the song. In one of the promotional interviews, Sting highlighted that he wanted to write about a card player. His focus was on a player who not only gambles to win but to figure out something.

Waking up in Vegas by Katy Perry

Many players have their way of creating a wild environment when they visit the casinos. But Katy Perry’s song has an alternative way of making life feel better as you listen to it while playing your amazing game at the casino. The song will trigger you to dance, play more and even win big which is the important thing when at the casino.

Thrift Shop-Macklemore

Everyone wishes to be rich. But, do you know there are many people out there who only want to look rich. While that may not sound nice or realistic to some gamers, it’s what the song is about. It’s unlike other songs that have a connection with spinning, gambling, or cards.

Fortunately, it hooks gamblers to the gaming arena, as it makes them believe they are rich even before they achieve anything.

Is music applicable in online casinos?

Currently, the majority of Polish players prefer playing their favorite games from the comfort of their homes. They have modern gaming devices and can even engage in live streams.

Luckily, some of the slots featured on Polish sites reviewed at gry hazardowe have incorporated music and various sound effects that create the right mood when gaming. For instance, you will find some games with cheering sounds whenever you win. You will also find music-themed slots in different genres such as hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and reggae.

Here are the impacts of music in the casinos

Builds up an atmosphere of fun

Different types of casino sound played in the casinos have been useful in setting the environment needed for gaming in the casinos. Music also impacts the mood of the players and pushes them to make certain gambling decisions.

The music casino plays will range from fast music to relaxed rhythm music. Each of them creates a different mood in the gambling arena.

The sound effects

Have you ever heard some coins fall on the casino floor? They are not meant to scare but inspire you to play more and alert you that there are players who have already started winning amidst you.

It also impacts the gambling revenues because it will encourage the gamers to play more to win more. The more the casino gamers stay in the casino, the more they will spend chasing the rewards.

The ability of music to shape your decision-making in the casino environment is more profound. Some players consider going to the casinos with their headphones to play the music that matches their strategy.

They believe that it’s only their favorite music tunes that can make them win rewards in the casino environment. Such music also drives a positive effect and encourages them to keep going whether they are losing or not.

Music has been pivotal in creating a unique gaming environment for the players in Poland. That helps in enhancing the overall experience of the gamers in the casinos.

This is a sponsored editorial content.

Image Credit: Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash