Empra returns with latest single ‘You & I’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 17

Up and coming DJ/producer Empra, real name Moritz Kaiser, has just released his latest track titled ‘You & I.’ Looking to make a name for himself within the electronic dance scene, the German native first gained attention in 2017, with his future house sound resulting in him winning the DJ contest held by New Horizons Festival and in turn perform at the festivals’ mainstage!

Further showcasing his undeniable talent, Empra went on to to also win the 2019 edition of “Tomorrowland: The Sound of Tomorrow” DJ contest. Competing against 1.200 producers around the world is no easy task, however, Empra’s entry was the one that caught the jury’s eye, which also included Dutch legend Fedde Le Grand. In turn, Empra was rewarded with a set performance on the Lotus Stage, as well as witnessing Le Grand play his remix of ‘Like We Do’ during his set on the Mainstage. Fast-forward to now, and Empra is releasing yet another single on Le Grand’s label Darklight Recordings.

Looking to captivate the listener from the very start, ‘You & I’ provides all the feel-good elements required to warm anybody’s heart. Perfectly combining a plethora of powerful synths, Empra has managed to produce a pop-leaning dance track, with melodic vocals that ensure that all listeners will be embarking on a unique and emotional journey.

With ‘You & I’ played on the radio shows of both Le Grand and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, we have no doubt that it is destined for nothing other than success. Following Empra’s previous releases, ‘Heavy Heart’ and ‘Red Lights,’ it is more than evident that the young producer has been able to take full advantage of any opportunities that have come in his way, and with a bright future ahead of him, we cannot wait for what’s next! In the meantime, make sure to check out ‘You & I’ below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press Release