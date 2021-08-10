Excision launches all-inclusive ‘Paradise Blue’ festival

By Alshaan Kassam 10

Calling all headbangers and bass fanatics. This one is for you! After the dubstep king known as Excision has been preparing for this year’s Bass Canyon Festival and announcing his very own album to be released later this year, Excision is inviting listeners to experience a brand new paradise in Cancún, Mexico. Revealing the brand new Paradise Blue Festival on his official social media accounts, this exciting all-inclusive festival experience will take place from April 29th to May 1st, 2022. Are you ready to headbang beachside and take in all of the sun next year? I know we are.

Recognized as the first vacation destination event Excision has ever hosted, the three-day festival resort experience will take over the Four-Diamond Paradisus Resort and the luxurious Marriott resort. With a stellar lineup for all those bass and dubstep enthusiasts at Paradise Blue, Excision has called upon top-tier artists such as Zomboy, Virtual Riot, ATLiens, Sullivan King, Dion Timmer, Kompany, 12th Planet, Svdden Death, and many more artists to take full control of the stages. Featuring multiple stages including a mainstage directly on the beach, Excision will also be blessing attendees with three exclusive sets. Opening up to his fans about the launch of Paradise Blue, Excision shares:

“Taking over part of a truly beautiful place like Cancún with so many insane Bass Music artists is going to be an epic experience I can’t wait to share with all of you! I’ve always loved exploring new places where Headbangers from around the world can come together to unleash their inner selves. This one will be truly special.”

For more information and to grab your tickets to Excision’s Paradise Blue Festival, be sure to visit here.

Headbangers, @paradise_blue_ goes on sale tomorrow at 12pm PT! 3 days in Cancun with luxury accommodations, all-inclusive food and drink, & a lineup loaded with heavy bass, all for as low as $875/person. Payment plans are available – hit the website now to plan your experience! pic.twitter.com/E0dO9aZDro — Excision (@Excision) August 9, 2021

Photo Credits: Rukes.com