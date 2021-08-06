Martin Garrix introduces fresh sounding ‘Love Runs Out’ with G-Eazy & Sasha Alex Sloan: Listen

By Creighton Branch 53

Martin Garrix has done it again. Known for creating multiple hits across different genres of music and blending some of the most unique voices in music together in a single track, the Dutch-DJ has shown his virtuoso gift yet again. This time it comes in his new single, ‘Love Runs Out’ with rapper G-Eazy and Indie singer Sasha Alex Sloan.

First teased earlier this week, when fans discovered that the ‘Him & I’ rapper would be joining forces with Garrix, the anticipation of how the two styles would meet began to come up in conversations. Now that the track is officially released, it is easy to say that Garrix did not disappoint.

The song starts softly, with only Sloan’s voice featured accompanied by soft synth chords and strings. Then in an interesting surprise, Garrix quickly takes the song in a different direction by introducing an aggressive hip-hop style beat as G-Eazy begins his verse. Sloan then comes back with vocals during a soft break designed to contrast with the hard beat. The build-up tells the story of the song best as it features the lyrics, “what if one day we wake up and we both want something else. What if our love runs out.” Garrix again surprises the audience with a drop that has the elements of a future bass style track.

This song is a great follow-up to ‘We Are The People’ and has proven once again that Garrix can step into any genre and put his style on it. The track is one of his most unique projects to date as it blends three different styles of music with three artists that would most likely never cross paths. As Garrix continues to explore new styles in his production, the future for him is limitless.

Listen to Martin Garrix new track ‘Love Runs Out’ featuring G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan via STMPD RCRDS below.

Image Credit: Press