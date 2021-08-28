Gorillaz launch a limited edition capsule merch collection “G Foot”

By Lakshay Bhagtani 20

On account of the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Gorillaz has just dropped a brand new limited edition clothing line G Foot. Gorillaz’s co-creator Jamie Hewlett had a major role in the designing of the collection which is heavily inspired by the band’s personal characteristics. Features like Russel‘s crane print kimono, gold satin jacket for Noodles’, a bomber jacket for Mudroc, and an oversized hockey shirt for 2D form the highlights of this collection, with a lot of other apparel like sweatpants, hoodies, and T-shirts also available.

“This is a real style in a cartoon world. We’ve put together casual classics, clothes that speak to you and about you. Clothing is an unspoken language that binds us all together. We can’t wait until you get your hands on this collection.” Creative director Remi Kabaka“

G Foot has arrived right after Gorillaz’s recent apparel collaboration with Fred Perry. Apart from this, the English virtual band has also confirmed the reissuing of their entire music catalog with some extra bonus material following the release of their LP Song Machine – Season One: Strange Timez from 2020.

You can check out the complete capsule collection G Foot by Gorillaz from the brand’s website.

Image Credits – Jamie Christopher Hewlett (Gorillaz)