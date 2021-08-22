Search

 

 

Ian Carey
Featured, Industry, News

House icon Ian Carey dies at the age of 46

By
13

On August 20th, American DJ Ian Carey, best known for his house tracks, died at 46. It is a sad day in dance music as Carey became an important icon within electronic culture since his start in the 90s. First announced on Twitter by Steve Mac, Carey’s death comes as a shock to the community. The cause of death is currently unknown.

 

Born on September 13th, 1975, in Hancock, Maryland, Ian Carey (Ian Harshman) grew up around music as his father was a live sound engineer for various music groups. In college, he started experimenting with producing dance music and eventually moved to Europe to pursue it. He is best known for his hit ‘Get Shaky’ that reach the top ten charts in the United Kingdom and Ireland and peaked at number two in Australia. The song has also gained over nine million views on YouTube. He also created the smash summer hit, Keep On Rising in 2008, along with Red Light in the same year. He worked with artists such as Afrojack, Taio Cruz, Snoop Dogg and Timbaland.

Many have taken to Twitter to show their love for the multi-platinum producer. Record labels such as Spinnin’ and Defected shared their condolences along with artists Laidback Luke and Chris Lake.

 

Image Credit: Ian Carey (Press)

Tags:
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]