How to properly advertise your music and get more people to hear it

By Yotam Dov 1

Nowadays, it’s difficult to determine whether it is easy or difficult to become popular and acclaimed as a musician. First of all, the music scene is flooded with musicians, which means that it can be challenging to put yourself in the spotlight.

On the other hand, with social media, it can be quite easy to draw attention to yourself even if you’re not the most talented person in the world. Now, if you are truly talented and you want to do it the right way, then prepare yourself for a lot of hard work.

On a brighter note, it’s surely achievable, just arm yourself with patience. If you’re not surrounded by experienced musicians, then it can be hard to figure out a way to advertise your work. But don’t worry! We put together some spectacular tips that are more than useful.

Top Ways To Promote Your Music

Start With A Web Page & Email List

Even though a lot of people would think that social media is going to be the first suggestion, having a dedicated website is also an amazing idea. Namely, you can perceive it as a place where all your potential audience is going to gather.

Furthermore, it could also be the space where you will be able to advertise your performances, sell your stuff, or talk about the new music you’re about to release. Although building a site isn’t the easiest thing in the world, if you’re not sure how to do it, you can always hire someone.

But don’t forget that your site can become a central hub for all your fans to communicate with each other, or simply get themselves familiar with your work. Besides that, email lists are another useful asset.

Even though many think it’s outdated, it actually isn’t. With it, you can easily connect to your audience, plus it is an excellent tool to promote your latest songs by sending them straight to your fans who have provided you with their email addresses.

Find A Reputable Music Distribution Service

This can be of great help, especially for the newbies who have never ever tried to sell their music on various popular platforms like Deezer, Spotify, iTunes, etc. What are the benefits of a music distribution service company? With their help, your work is going to reach as many people as possible in a relatively short period of time.

Now, even though all of this sounds very promising, you have to be very careful when it comes to choosing the right one. Why is that? Well, it’s all because most of these corporations offer near-identical features, so you have to let them know what suits you best in terms of target audience and budget so you can get what you really want.

Have An Engaging Presence On Social Media

It is widely known that social media platforms are certainly one of the most powerful tools in the world when it comes to advertising practically anything. If you decide to promote your music on social media, then you have to develop and maintain an engaging, dynamic, consistent presence across some of these platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or any other.

This is crucial if you want to be noticed. Luckily, with their help, you can easily get in the spotlight which is why they should be on top of your list of priorities when it comes to promoting your music.

Don’t Forget Gigging

Back in the day, this was one of the best ways to promote yourself and your art, however, it seems like these days people are not as into it as they used to be. Does it mean that you shouldn’t be doing it?

Definitely not! In fact, you should start as soon as you can because it is an amazing way to raise awareness of what you’re doing, plus it is a nice way to earn more extra bucks before you become super famous.

Another great thing about it is the fact that you can connect to your audience and feel their energy while you’re performing. When it comes to promotion, some of the best gigs you can have are usually events that have numerous acts in your genre.

This means that the audience is going to have at least two types of people you want to target, hence, which means:

Fans of other artists in your genre People who are generally fans of your genre

For better or for worse, there are so many possibilities out there in terms of promotion, hence, sometimes it can be difficult to determine what’s the best for you. That’s why you should go through this article to see what suits you most.

Image Credit: Pexels.com