Ibiza promoter hires plane for party flight to Amnesia’s Croatia Takeover

By Ryan Ford 19

As all is currently quiet in Ibiza, promoters from the White Isle are instead bringing the party to Croatia, having just organised a chartered private party plane from London to Zadar in time for Amnesia’s 7-day Croatia Takeover.

The direct return flight from Stansted Airport, London to Zadar, Croatia (which is on the green list for travel for UK travellers), will disembark as part of a once-in-a-lifetime party experience that also includes a VIP ticket to Amnesia’s seven-day take-over festival. From August 30th to September 5th, 2021, the world-renowned Ibiza “superclub” will host an iconic series of events at the stunning location of Zrce Beach on the Isle of Pag, at all three of its famous open-air beach clubs there in Noa, Papaya and Kalypso.

On the way there, to add to the experience whilst 40,000ft feet up in the air, the lucky few aboard will get to experience exclusive in-air DJ performances from Seb Zito and Jamie Roy and some other unannounced special guests. The flight will provide the perfect warm-up for the week ahead as party-goers land in sunny Croatia in time too see a glittering lineup perform at Amnesia’s 7-day Croatia Takeover, which boasts recent additions Michael Bibi, Prunk and Chris Stussy and Vintage Culture among others. They’ll be joining the likes of Adam Beyer, Claptone, Marco Faraone, CAAL, Kölsch, Luca Donzelli, Richy Ahmed and Patrick Topping during 7 days & 6 nights of non-stop parties, championing the best in house & techno.

COVID-related safety checks and measures will be in place before and during the flight and if this flight sells out, there may be more to come, embarking from places such as Manchester, and the White Isle of Ibiza itself.

As the end of the summer season nears, be sure to consider this ultimate Ibiza experience over in Croatia. Don’t be one to miss out on six nights of main stage events, after-parties, hotel pool and beach parties, sunset boat trips, water-sports and plenty more. Ticket packages are available now at Skiddle.com, so act fast to be part of history!

Image Credit: Amnesia