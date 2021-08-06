ID&T meditates taking Dutch government to court

By Pol Torà 9

popular Dutch festival promoter ID&T has decided to file a lawsuit against the Dutch government in order to bar the recent measures adopted by the administration restricting live events. In fact, the organisation believes these measures are not lawful.

The restrictions announced by the Dutch government state that due to the recent rise on COVID-19 cases, only small one-day events can take place in the summer in order to restrict the advancement of cases. However, the promoter that organises events such as Mysteryland, Sensation and Decibel Outdoor, is seriously considering taking them to court, after they reimposed the measures one week after lifting them. Backed by another 40 organisations in the live industry, ID&T is seeking for the government to reconsider those restrictions. On Friday August 13th, there will be a final decision on what will be happening with live events.

The COO of ID&T Rosanne Janmaat had this to say about the measures:

“We are extremely disappointed in the outcome of the decision. In our opinion, Fieldlab Events has shown that it is possible to organise events in a safe and responsible way, but the cabinet has decided otherwise. Despite this, our lawyers have indicated that, in view of the OMT (Outbreak Management Team) advice on which the cabinet’s decisions are substantiated this time, there is little chance of overturning the decision by means of summary proceedings…We assume that the cabinet will soon take a fundamental and structural decision and that we will be able to fully open again in September.”

However, Janmaat warns that if the government sticks to the current plan and doesn’t allow events to continue, they will most likely take them to court:

“In the end, it has always been communicated that when everyone has been vaccinated, that is the way out. If the government does not offer a sustainable future perspective, we will prepare possible legal steps and perhaps even call on our entire supporters of fans, suppliers, artists, etc. to mobilise and make themselves heard.”

Image credit: ID&T (via Facebook)