JOOLIA releases powerfully energetic new single ‘Crypto Rave’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 14

Pioneering in marrying the electronic music and crypto worlds together in unique ways, artist JOOLIA (also being a member of the popular group Beverly Pills) not only does this but also releases mind-bending tracks spanning multiple genres. With her latest release, she has transcended genres once again for ‘Crypto Rave‘.

With her SoundCloud bio stating ‘crypto rave queen’, JOOLIA has certainly earned this title. Having the power to turn any track into a complete hit, this is no different with ‘Crypto Rave’ and she’s looking to turn heads with this new release. Signifying the first release on her brand new label Crypto Rave which shares the same name, she’s starting off with a massive bang and who better to christen the label than the label owner herself?

Taking us straight into the underground scene and throwing us into the deep end with massive levels of energy from the get go, electrifying synths and earth-shattering bass is at the forefront, whilst a mystic voice sounding off ‘Crypto Rave’ adds new levels to the already intricate track. A true joy for any fan of underground, relentless techno beats, this is a track that cannot be missed and will certainly be the perfect soundtrack for any dark packed club floor.

With this release, JOOLIA continues her important message. Aiming to combine electronic dance music with the crypto and blockchain technology to create an innovative new way to enjoy both aspects, the producer wants to popularise the link between the two worlds with a powerful, crypto-dedicated sound and unique ideas that will utilise the technology in a groundbreaking way. The future is now, and JOOLIA is at the forefront of it.

The Crypto Rave is the place to be, and you can be there by streaming the new single down below, with artwork that also happens to be an NFT created by Oleg Soroko, digital artist & Crypto Rave art director.

Image Credit: Joolia (Press)