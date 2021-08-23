Justin Bieber announces Las Vegas event lineup with David Guetta, TroyBoi & more

By Alshaan Kassam

Just after releasing his mega-hit “Don’t Go” with Skrillex and Don Toliver, Justin Bieber has been on fire all year and there is no stopping this icon in 2021. To bless all of his fanbase with a brand new Las Vegas-based experience, Justin Bieber has announced his very own intimate event called Justin Bieber & Friends. Taking place on the weekend of October 7-10, Justin Bieber has handpicked this stacked lineup with a diverse number of artists guaranteed to satisfy the entire crowd. Justin Bieber & Friends will feature world-class acts such as David Guetta, The Kid Laroi, TroyBoi, Kehlani, Jaden, and Eddie Benjamin. Featuring three days and nights of music, pop-up activations, pool parties, evening events, and up-close and personal time with Justin himself, this highly anticipated event will definitely be one for the books.

As TroyBoi shares “hyped for this one! Thank you to my guy for bringing me out. See you in October.” The hype is real for this one-of-a-kind event experience. Hosted by Pollen Presents, the event will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas and include Justin’s headline performance at XS Nightclub. With only phase one of the lineup being released so far, even more artists are expected to be announced soon. With Justin Bieber taking full control of the event, you already know there will be many surprise guest appearances to take full control of the dancefloor. Also including a special skate park takeover with Nyjah Huston and food truck pop-ups including some of Justin’s favorite foods on the menu, this festival could not sound any better.

Be sure to check out the full lineup below and let us know if you will be attending.

Photo Credits: Justin Bieber and David Guetta Press