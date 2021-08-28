JustLuke & Inpetto combine for emotional-fuelled track “Drowning”

By Ryan Ford 12

German-based talents JustLuke & Inpetto have combined for their new single “Drowning”, which has arrived on Don Diablo’s esteemed HEXAGON label.

Calling upon the serene vocal talents of JORDY, “Drowning” drops as an intrinsic melodic anthem, floating an animated and intricate top-line atop a buoyant bassline to make for an irresistible, progressive-cum-future house banger. The single is a stunning example of each parties production prowess, as their unique styles combine seamlessly for one of most impressive releases of 2021 so far. Its already seen incredible support from some of dance music’s heavyweights, with the likes of Oliver Heldens, Firebeatz and Don Diablo championing the release. Expect to hear this one out and about as they carry huge respect on their names, with previous radio plays around the world reaching BBC Radio, SiriusXM, BigFM and Ultra Music collectively.

“Drowning” marks the second occasion that JustLuke has recruited JORDY to collaborate on a track, having worked together before on their 2020 Generation HEX release “Live My Life”. Meanwhile the Rhine-Ruhr duo-act, Inpetto continue to release meticulous productions consistently as prolific mainstays of the illustrious HEXAGON family.

Be sure to check out the club-ready anthem, “Drowning”, beautifully delivered by JustLuke, Inpetto and JORDY below!

Image Credit: