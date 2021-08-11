Kaskade finishes ‘REDUX 005’ with final single ‘Disco 5’

By Nicole Pepe 13

Kaskade put the finishing touches to his newest EP ‘REDUX 005’ with his fifth and final single ‘Disco 5’. This final track follows up four other releases on the EP the first one being ‘Where Did You Go‘, which was teased earlier this summer, making us anxiously await the other tracks whilst setting the tone of what’s to come. The next release was ‘New James Dean’ featuring the luxurious vocals of Tishmal, before the next two tracks, ‘Hot Wheels’, and ‘Hypnotised’ brought added energy to the EP with some serious foot-stomping induction.

‘REDUX 005’ is an exciting blend of melodies catered to any mood, any time, at any place. ‘Disco 5’ seals the deal rounding up this EP with reminiscences of tried and true disco-era synths and a grounding beat that manages to rope in Kaskade’s signature sound. Whether you’re a fan of the vibe, the synths, the horns, or a good ol’ fashion disco beat, this is a track you’re not gonna wanna miss out on.

This past July, Kaskade was credited with opening up SoFi Stadium, a $5 billion brand new Los Angeles entertainment complex. He performed a two-hour set and even brought out deadmau5 to help celebrate the opening. One truly devout fan happened to videotape the entire thing, which you can view here.

Image Credit: Mark Owens