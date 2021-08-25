Kevin & Perry festival cosplay video goes viral: Watch

By Ellie Mullins 17

With the return of festivals, more viral-worthy content is now gracing our social media pages again and there was a recent video taken over the weekend at festival Hardwick Live which has had everyone talking. The hilarious video captured and uploaded by Twitter user plinketyplink2 saw two people dressed uncannily like the iconic fictional ravers Kevin & Perry, even managing to capture their dance moves with impeccable detail.

The tweet which has been liked over 75,000 times reaching viral status has even caught the attention of Kathy Burke who played Perry in the television comedy and film ‘Kevin & Perry Go Large’. Taking to Twitter, Kathy stated:

“If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, Amnesia in Ibiza was due to throw a celebratory party in 2020 which had to be cancelled. Thankfully though, they’ve rescheduled the party and it will now go ahead on 6 September with an LED screen viewing of the film, followed by the party at midnight culminating in a foam party to end it off. Unfortunately the event is sold out with huge demand, but you can sign up for the waiting list here in hope that some tickets will become available to snatch up.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think! Did the look-a-likes do Kevin & Perry justice?

Image credit: Kevin & Perry