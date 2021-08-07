Live Nation allowing artists to require Covid-19 vaccine proof or negative test for U.S. events

By Creighton Branch

With many promoters trying to navigate their way through safely hosting events during the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest one, Live Nation, has introduced a big decision that will impact the U.S. concert circuit. The decision is that Live Nation will now allow artists and their managers to decide if proof of a vaccine or a negative test will be required for entry in their concerts. This announcement comes from a document that Live Nation titles “best practices” that they’ve sent to artists’ teams.

According to the document, the rule will become effective starting October 4th.However, it is not only the attendees that will follow these new rules but the employees themselves. According to the document, all Live Nation employees in the U.S. must also be vaccinated to enter an event, venue or office with few exceptions required by law.

“We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.” – Michael Rapino, CEO Live Nation, Best Practices

The same rule decision stays true for performances at festivals too. Demands by artists’ teams for proof of vaccination have begun to grow with the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Events such as Riot Fest in Chicago have already changed their entry rules to abide by these requests. Some festivals that are a part of Live Nation and have yet to take place are Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Tortuga Music Festival, EDC and Beyond Wonderland. It is unknown yet if the same requirements will be implemented at these events.

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together. We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come.” – Michael Rapino, CEO Live Nation, Best Practices

Image Credit: Lollapalooza Stockholm (via Facebook)