Live Nation strives to get Canada back on the touring map

By Nicole Pepe 9

For the first time in 18 months, Canada is opening their doors to US-based artists to begin performing on the countries stages. Since March 18th, 2020, Canada has closed off its borders for Americans and permanent residents but is ready to begin welcoming them back if they are vaccinated. This is especially great news for touring American acts, as they will now be able to take to the stages country-wide. Live Nation Canada announced plans to require all artists and fans to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test to attend shows at the company’s stable of owned and operated Canadian venues. Live Nation chairman, Arthur Fogel stated,

“This step opens possibilities to get Canada back on the touring map for sure. Some artists already have shows planned with more conversations picking up.”

To kick it all off, the first concert will be Maroon 5 and Blackbear on September 5th, 2021 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

The mandate is set to come into effect from no later than October 4th at Live Nation Canada’s outdoor venues and festivals, which would include History in Toronto, The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, Midway in Edmonton, and The Velvet Underground in Toronto.

“Live Nation and the live music industry are about uniting people, and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” says Wayne Zronik, the President of Business Operations for Live Nation Canada. “We’re confident this is the right move for everyone coming out to shows, including artists, fans, crew, and our staff.”

Image credit: Tijana Martin / Canadian Press