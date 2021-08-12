Madeon surprises fans with Porter Robinson at The Roxy Theatre: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 6

Surprising fans with his special DJ set at The Roxy Theatre on August 4th, Madeon came back to Los Angeles for this intimate performance. Playing roughly two hours, the crowd was undeniably in love with all of the immaculate sound design from this legendary producer. Spreading positivity throughout the night, Madeon also surprised his fans with the one and only Porter Robinson for a special set indeed. Always one step ahead in the music industry and being able to incorporate a wide range of genres is a talent Madeon has proved to be his gift to us. From dropping collaborations with himself and Porter Robinson on “Shelter,” to his VIP mix of “Miracle,” the vibes from Madeon looked truly unreal the whole night. Opening up deep with his fanbase during the live show and spreading his appreciation and love towards the attendees, Madeon and the fans did not want the night to end.

With his very first debut show in Los Angeles being at the Roxy Theatre, Madeon not only brought out Porter Robinson but was also blessed fans with top hits from Daft Punk, Justice, Virtual Self, Pendulum, Gesaffelstein, ZHU, Swedish House Mafia, Diplo, SIDEPIECE and many more tunes to keep the crowd vibing all night long. With the crowd singing along to the lyrics from Madeon and Porter Robinson, the energy in the room was indescribable. Reflecting upon the night and sharing with his audience on his official Twitter account, Madeon states:

“I want to point out what a cool, hyper-energetic, and considerate crowd this was. Everybody masked up and everybody was full of love and joy, I really feel like we shared something special. Thank you Chrome Sparks for an awesome set and thank you Porter for joining me with a surprise Launchpad solo, you made everybody’s night!”

Be sure to check out the full set from Madeon and Porter Robinson below.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com