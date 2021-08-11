Majestic & Nightcrawlers team up to unveil latest single ‘Losing My Mind’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 11

Superstar record producer Majestic has teamed up with the Glasgow based DJ and vocalist Nightcrawlers to unleash a mouth-watering club anthem called ‘Losing My Mind.’ Having witnessed a lot of individual glory already this year through some epic releases, this awe-inspiring collaboration possesses everything needed to make an unforgettable impact on the dance-pop lovers across the industry.

Blessed with some hypnotic vocals from Nightcrawlers’ John Reid, ‘Losing My Mind’ describes the artists’ wonderfully executed and successful attempt at layering dance pop synths with some alluring strings and tech-house drums. It incorporates both Majestic’s and John’s characteristic sounds with an exceptional balance that acts as one of its numerous USPs.

Having previously gathered more than 200 million streams through a viral reimagining of the Boney M Euro Disco classic, the incredibly talented multi-genre producer Majestic has been on the roll this year. Supported by the likes of Laidback Luke, Kaskade, and Craig David, he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. On the other hand, the legendary Nighcrawlers is nowhere behind in terms of recent as well as historical success. After having their fair share of global hits, the two of them are really looking forward to repeat history with their brand new single.

Be sure to check out ‘Losing My Mind’ by Majestic & Nightcrawlers below –

Image Credits – Majestic & Nightcrawlers (Press)