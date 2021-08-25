Matroda unveils ‘Jack The House 2’ EP ahead of North America Tour: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

Uniting the globe with his distinctive bass-house sound and groovy undertones, Matroda is a forward-thinking producer who has become the talk of the music industry as he continues to bless us with his experimental production style. Flawlessly mastering a wide range of genres including bass-house, tech-house, and many more, Matroda is the one to count on to keep the crowd dancing all night long regardless of the time. With his love of music beginning to consume his life as each year passed, his passion and dedication to his craft have undoubtedly been the greatest gift to his fanbase. Keeping his listeners entertained with his ever-evolving musical talents, Matroda has just unveiled his ‘Jack The House 2′ EP featuring six innovative tracks alongside his upcoming North America Tour.

From dance-floor ready tracks such as “Revelation” and his highly-anticipated collaboration with San Pacho for “La Pasion,” the six-track EP represents Matroda’s movement of pure creativity and elements of surprise. Intertwining elements of tech-house and pulsating frequencies, there is no stopping Matroda in one of his newest tracks known as “Storytelling.” With a series of gems released in Matroda’s EP, what better way to celebrate than to announce a North America Tour for all the fans to dance the night away. Starting off in Miami Beach on Sept 3rd and hitting Chicago, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Seattle, Las Vegas, and many more, be sure to grab your tickets here. As Matroda shares: “still buzzing from the past weekend and I can not wait to start my US tour,” you already know this tour is about to go off as Matroda will take full control of the dancefloor.

Be sure to listen to Matroda’s ‘Jack The House 2′ EP below and let us know if you will be attending his tour in the comments below.

Photo Credits: Matroda Official Facebook Page