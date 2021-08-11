Museum dedicated to electronic music will open in Frankfurt

By Ellie Mullins

We’ve heard of museums having specific exhibits for electronic music, and there’s been some cool art and electronic music crossovers in the past, but Germany is going one step further and is opening a full museum dedicated to electronic music this October. MOMEM Frankfurt, or Museum Of Modern Electronic Music to give it its full name, is groundbreaking as it is the first museum of its kind to dedicate itself solely to the art of electronic music. In it, it will explore every aspect from the crucial sound aspect to its history and the future of the genre, immersing visitors fully with exhibits, performance areas, installations and more which is said to link architecture and sound together.

“MOMEM will be a place to explore, conserve and relive the historical dimensions and influences of Electronic Music. A journey from the beginning to the future. A place of continuous movement and transformation, turning from museum into stage into bar into academy. A reactive environment in the heart of Frankfurt. A museum not for visitors but for guests.” – MOMEN website

Across seven sections, MOMEN will explore genres ans subgenres such as techno, house, drum & bass and many more. The influence of electronic music on art, fashion and technology is evident, and will also be explored in a unique way. As well as this, there will be collections of iconic original artworks, photography and installations by established visual artists and if that wasn’t enough, people will also find DJ workshops held by well-known producers and artists with regular movie nights, reading nights, panels, concerts and club nights rounding off the exciting program. MOMEM is a project of Friends of MOMEM e.V., founded by Alexander Azary and Talla 2XLC.

To learn more about the museum, you can visit their website here.



Image credit: Christoph Boeckheler