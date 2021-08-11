Nightclubs reopen in Scotland as final COVID-19 restrictions lifted

By Ryan Ford 45

For the first time in over 500 days, nightclubs in Scotland have reopened their doors as COVID restrictions were lifted there at midnight last Sunday.

Venues across the country marked the occasion by holding reopening parties which saw large crowds of party-goers return to dance music venues for the first time in over a year and a half. Scenes outside nightclubs resembled those usually observed on New Years Eve, as nightlife gathered outdoors to countdown the lifting of restrictions to the very second before the celebrations continued indoors into the early hours.

Ahead of events on Sunday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had outlined the monumental changes that were to be made, including the potential introduction of COVID status certificates for entry to nightclubs.