Nightclubs reopen in Scotland as final COVID-19 restrictions lifted
For the first time in over 500 days, nightclubs in Scotland have reopened their doors as COVID restrictions were lifted there at midnight last Sunday.
Venues across the country marked the occasion by holding reopening parties which saw large crowds of party-goers return to dance music venues for the first time in over a year and a half. Scenes outside nightclubs resembled those usually observed on New Years Eve, as nightlife gathered outdoors to countdown the lifting of restrictions to the very second before the celebrations continued indoors into the early hours.
Ahead of events on Sunday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had outlined the monumental changes that were to be made, including the potential introduction of COVID status certificates for entry to nightclubs.
“The move beyond Level 0 will entail the lifting of most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions – most notably, on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings. It also means that from August 9, no venues will be legally required to close.
“I can also confirm that we continue to consider very carefully the possible, albeit limited, use of COVID status certification for access to certain higher-risk venues in future.”
Back in May, nightclubs and bars in Scotland had been facing up to the government in a legal battle to end limits on venue capacity and opening hours. By the scale of the celebrations and the jubilations last weekend, it seems to have been well worth that fight, after a challenging couple years.
Creator: Asvolas | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto