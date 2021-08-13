Record store in London will allow people to press their own vinyl

By Ellie Mullins 13

Third Man Records, a successful chain of record store shops in Nashville and Detroit, has announced that it is opening its first store outside American in London. With it will come a specially unique feature to the store which will delight vinyl lovers to no end.

Opening in Soho, the store which is set to open on 25 September is going to allow artists and the public to print their music straight onto vinyl. About this, the website says the following:

“It will feature a host of the kind of quirks, details and idiosyncrasies Third Man have become renowned around the world for. These include a Third Man Books token-operated lucky dip book machine designed by the Toronto-based artist Craig Small. Titled the “Literarium,” it is only the second of its kind in the world and much loved by the likes of Margaret Attwood. The store will also feature a Third Man Records token-operated recording booth where artists and the public can record their own material straight to vinyl.”

Third Man Records, owned by White Stripes frontman Jack White who also designed the store’s layout, will prove to be a popular space for record and music fanatics across the country. Conceptualised and created throughout the entirety of last year and majority of this year, the store has been a long time in the making. In addition to the token-operated recording booth, the store will feature two levels with an intimate live music space called The Blue Basement and a European headquarters for Third Man Records.

For more information on this store, visit their website here.

Image credit: Third Man Records store