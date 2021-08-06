Rihanna officially becomes a billionaire

By Nicole Pepe 40

International superstar and Barbados native, Rihanna has just joined the billionaire club this past week as Forbes estimates she is now the wealthiest female musician in the world with a fortune of $1.7 billion, making her second to Oprah Winfrey.

The newly named billionaire has earned 14 #1 top singles and 31 top-10 singles solely in the US alone. Rihanna’s most iconic songs include, ‘Umbrella’, and ‘Diamonds‘. Not to mention, ‘We Found Love’ and ‘This Is What You Came For’, both songs in collaboration with the notable Calvin Harris. She has earned herself nine Grammy awards and has yet to release any new music since her last album ‘Anti’ which was released in 2016.

While her milestones in music are no easy feat, it is estimated that $1.4 billion of her wealth derives from her all-inclusive makeup brand Fenty Beauty which launched back in 2017. Fenty Beauty was founded on the promise to include products that reflect the diverse skin tones of women, especially those with darker complexions. Within the first year of Fenty Beauty’s launch, it is reported that the makeup company grossed $500 million in sales. To date, the company is now estimated to be worth $2.8 billion. Rihanna has since expanded Fenty Beauty by designing and launching a lingerie brand, skincare line, and a high-end fashion division. We’ve also learned that Fenty plans on launching a Fenty Perfume line, which will hit stores on August 10th of this year.

Image Credit: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY