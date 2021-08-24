Ruller drops serene house anthem entitled “Meet Me There”

By Ryan Ford

Esteemed Mexican producer Ruller has released his second, masterful production of the year in “Meet Me There”, which is out now via Wavebox.

The single as a whole takes on a very laid-back feel, soothing with its crisp combination of piano and percussion in the top-line and the low notes in an intricate bass line leading into the first of two meticulous drops. The track then drives through with an irresistible vocal hook, championing the line “honey join me with your soul” ahead of another enthralling drop. Lyrically, the collaboration talks of a love story; it talks about the connection between two people and the magical space that is created when they are together, making you forget all about the world.

In the production of “Meet Me There”, Ruller was joined by Daniel Illetscheck (Loudan) on the mix and mastering, and more obviously, collaborated with the incredibly talented Mishell Ivon, a German-born singer songwriter who offered up her sublime vocals for the track.