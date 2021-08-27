Small Tok delivers again with release of their euphoric club song ‘Club 9’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 15

If you are looking for a song that allows you to close your eyes and forget about the world around you, look no further than the newest single from Small Tok, “Club 9.” The track is just the latest in the duos impressive catalog. It will provide you with all the euphoric vibes that a dance record should include. Even at only 2 minutes and 30 seconds, Small Tok’s “Club 9” proves that big things can come in small packages.

First previewing the song on their radio show “Small ToKs,” the beautiful record has received tremendous support worldwide. The track immediately begins with a stunning vocal sample that transports you straight into the middle of the dancefloor. Followed by filtered synths and keys, “Club 9” begins its euphoric build-up. The drop does not take long to come in at only 40 seconds into the song. With leading piano chords and vocal chops, the drop has every element of an iconic house track.

“We’re so happy to release such a fun track! With this one, we managed to deliver the exact vibe we wanted – the pure essence of a chill dancefloor. It’s also the natural answer to ‘Your Own’ and a necessary build-up for our upcoming releases which will carry on these catchy summer sounds.” – Small Tok

“Club 9” cannot be overlooked. Small Tok stated on their Instagram that they are excited about their next releases, and if this is a preview of what is to come, there is no question that the duo will continue to touch the hearts of dance fans around the world.

Listen to Small Tok’s new track “Club 9” via Ensis Records below.

Image Credit: Small Tok (Press)