Swedish House Mafia a huge influence for upcoming The Weeknd album

By Ryan Ford 2

The Weeknd has revealed the inspirations behind his upcoming album, detailing the likes of Britney Spears, Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator and dance music heavyweights Swedish House Mafia.

The information comes as rumours have also begun to circulate, hinting towards the fact that a mega collaboration between The Weeknd and the legendary Swedish trio could be on the horizon. Those rumours had gained significant momentum ever since the Swedish House Mafia signed to the same management as the Canadian singer songwriter in Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

That’s not all either: during the latest episode of his show Memento Mori on Apple Music, he showcased an eclectic selection of music that included one of Swedish House Mafia’s recent originals in “It Gets Better.”

Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso have continued on the comeback trail, following up the announcement of SHM’s upcoming debut album “Paradise Again” with their authentic new singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” alongside Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake.

You can listen to the episode (The Dawn Is Upon Us) in which The Weeknd drops “It Get’s Better” here, and whats more his new album is also almost finished, barring “final tweaks and mixing notes”.

Image Credit: Variety/Prambors FM