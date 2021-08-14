T4HH (Together for Health Heroes) is launching a crowdfunding campaign that aims to offer paid holidays in Ibiza to 400 lucky workers. This nice initiative was planned last year and it is set to take place by the end of this summer.

The idea is that around 400 health professionals in Europe (including 50 from the NHS) get a premium trip to Ibiza to enjoy of a well-deserved break after these though pandemic period. For that, the organisers have already secured over a hundred luxury accommodations including hotels like Pacha’s Destino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe, and 7Pines Resort.

The official statement from the organisers reads:

“Your support can help Healthcare Heroes pack their bags for moments that matter. Give today to send healthcare workers and their families on the breaks they deserve more than ever this summer…Together we are driving change by celebrating and rewarding those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 outbreak.”