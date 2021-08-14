T4HH launches crowdfunding campaign to offer paid holidays in Ibiza to health professionals
T4HH (Together for Health Heroes) is launching a crowdfunding campaign that aims to offer paid holidays in Ibiza to 400 lucky workers. This nice initiative was planned last year and it is set to take place by the end of this summer.
The idea is that around 400 health professionals in Europe (including 50 from the NHS) get a premium trip to Ibiza to enjoy of a well-deserved break after these though pandemic period. For that, the organisers have already secured over a hundred luxury accommodations including hotels like Pacha’s Destino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe, and 7Pines Resort.
The official statement from the organisers reads:
“Your support can help Healthcare Heroes pack their bags for moments that matter. Give today to send healthcare workers and their families on the breaks they deserve more than ever this summer…Together we are driving change by celebrating and rewarding those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Juan Miguel Costa, Director of Tourism at the Consell d’ Eivissa said that ‘This shows unity and why Ibiza people and businesses care deeply about what has happened over the last 18 months‘. Cres Huertas, the Pacha Director and whose hotel will contribute in this campaign stated ‘We are proud to be part of an initiative that gives back to Healthcare Heroes when they need it most. Ibiza has come together for the people of the world’
If you want to participate raising money to pay the costs of the trip, you can do your part by going to the official crowdfunding page here, where you can donate different amounts. That is up to you. If you want, you can even contribute paying the entire trip.
Watch the trailer of the T4HH campaign below:
Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel / via Palladium Hotel Group