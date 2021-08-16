The Mission X Beach welcome Luciano & Solomun to Romania for massive parties

By Samantha Reis 15

Temperatures are sky high with no forecast of them dropping, almost as high as the excitement in Romania this month. The massive techno parties seem to be back to make August more exciting for all Romanians. Complying with all the regulations in place due to the pandemic, The Mission first welcomed magic Luciano on the sunny shores of Mamaia, Constanta, on August 14 to an unbeatable atmosphere full of great party vibes and non-stop hits. Following this, they are now preparing to welcome the maestro Solomun on August 21.

These will certainly be the most stirring weekends at the Black Sea, especially as they welcome two of the most loved artists in Romania. In Bucharest and other major cities of the country, the legendary Luciano and Solomun have been true ambassadors of electronic music, especially the melodic techno that they present so well. Through wonderful sonic journeys, these two titans will delight local music lovers and also the thousands of fans expected from France, Israel and also from the border countries.

For the party onSaturday, August 21 tickets can be bought here. In order to respect government regulations regarding access to events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the attendees will have to present a vaccination certificate, or a negative PCR test (done with no more than 72 hours before), or a negative antigen test (done 24 hours before), or a medical certificate attesting an infection released 15 to 120 days before. For those who do not meet these preconditions, a rapid antigen test will be made available on the event entry.

The Mission are the pioneer in organizing electronic music events in Romania, having started its activity in 2000. Known for organizing parties in the least conventional and most surprising places, it has already made possible more than 150 events of various proportions. On a mission to capture the best of electronic music to Romania, they have brought to the country big names such as Underworld, The Chemical Brothers, Gorillaz, Basement Jaxx, Groove Armada, Fatboy Slim, Trentemøller, Laurent Garnier, Sven Väth, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Paul Van Dyk, Loco Dice, Dubfire, Luciano, Solomun, Josh Wink, Tale Of Us, and many others. Now, and after the huge pause and uncertainty brought by the pandemic, they are ready to make magic and delight all the partygoers again. Don’t miss these two massive techno events.

Check out The Mission’s website here for more news on great events.

Image Credit: Luciano (aDee), Solomun (EXIT photo team)