Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk set to score French ballet production for 2022

By Ellie Mullins 12

Aside from being one half of the forever iconic duo Daft Punk, Thomas Bangalter has had his fair share of composing. Helping to score the soundtrack for films such as ‘Climax‘ and ‘Irréversible‘, both by Paris based filmmaker Gaspar Noé, he is now taking on a brand new composing project.

Set to premiere in 2022, Thomas Bangalter will collaborate with Opéra National de Bordeaux and ballet company Ballet Preljocaj to score the new ballet ‘Mythologies’. With choreography by Angelin Preljocaj, the 90-minute long show will explore contemporary rituals and founding myths that shape the collective imagination, according to the Opéra National de Bordeaux website. Offering an enigmatic description of the show, Preljocaj states:

“Dance, the art of the unspeakable par excellence, is it not the best way to lay bare our fears, our anxieties, and our hopes? It stigmatizes our rituals, reveals the incongruity of our postures, whether social, religious or pagan”

Running from 1-10 July 2022 at the historic Théâtre de Bordeaux, the limited run of shows are certainly in high demand. With prices starting from €30 going up to €60 with both 3pm and 8pm shows, you can find out more information through the website. With the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine set to perform Thomas Bangalter’s compositions with musical direction from Romain Dumas, this will certainly be an unmissable set of shows.

Image credit: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images