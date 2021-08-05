UK artists now permitted to tour 19 European Union states short term without visa

By Ellie Mullins 22

After a long negotiation between the UK and the EU (European Union), it has been determined that UK artists will be permitted to tour in 19 EU states short term without having to possess a visa.

For up to three months at a time on a tour, artists will be allowed to tour in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden. For the remaining countries currently not on the list, the UK is trying to strike a deal and is currently in talks with them to add them to the list. In a statement posted to the UK government website on August 4, it states:

‘We are now actively engaging with the remaining EU Member States that do not allow visa and permit free touring, and calling on them to align their arrangements with the UK’s generous rules, which allow touring performers and support staff to come to the UK for up to 3 months without a visa. Formal approaches via officials and DCMS Ministers have been made to Spain, Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta and Cyprus. We are also working with the sector to amplify each other’s lobbying efforts. We recognise challenges remain around touring, and we are continuing to work closely with the industry. We want to ensure that when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, touring can resume and our world-leading creative and cultural artists can continue to travel widely, learning their craft, growing their audiences and showing the best of British creativity to the world.’

As artists get back to touring and clubs start to open, this is good news that needed to be heard for UK artists. You can read the full statement here.

Image credit: Edwin Andrade (via Unsplash)